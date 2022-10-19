(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many.
Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors.
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one measure which broadens the net of who can be held behind bars before trial, from an offender who poses a threat to a specific person to being a threat to an individual or the community.
Proponents of the Pretrial Fairness Act worry that under such language, there would be a presumption of detention rather than release.
“We need this clear guidance and we need these clear communication channels," said Radhika Sharma-Gordon, manager of the advocacy group Apna Ghar Inc. at a news conference this week. “This bill would, unfortunately, jeopardize the safety of survivors.”
During a panel discussion hosted by Stephanie Hood, a Republican challenging state Rep. Terra Costa Howard, D-Lombard, for a House seat, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said he is concerned about drug addicts being released before treatment.
“All these things you never have access to, we’re providing, but come the first of the year, that dries up,” said Mendrick. “Now instead we are going to process someone as quick as possible, bond court them, and then let them out while they are still what they call jonesing.”
During a news conference Wednesday, Briana Payton from Chicago Community Bond Fund said most suspects should be freed from custody until they are proven guilty.
“Incarcerating somebody before they have been convicted of anything should be limited to very specific circumstances,” said Payton. “It should be a last resort, it should not be something that is done willy nilly.”
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said as the law stands now with the elimination of cash bail, those people will be released.
“So we are going to have some very, very dangerous people, despite what the Democrats think, will be walking the streets after the first of the year based on a variety of these issues that are in the bill,” said Durkin.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that the law needs some work.
“We should amend it to make sure that state’s attorneys and Republicans aren’t literally opening the jail doors on Jan. 1,” said Pritzker.
The bill most likely will be reviewed when lawmakers go into veto session in November, the week after the election.