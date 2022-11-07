(The Center Square) – Republicans and Democrats continued campaigning Monday across Illinois on the final day heading into Tuesday’s election.
Alongside other statewide Democratic office holders at a campaign stop in Springfield, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s imperative voters vote.
“We have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice, pro-voting rights, pro-civil rights Democrats up and down the ticket, right,” Pritzker said to a crowd.
The slate traveled across the state with several stops to get out the vote for Democrats.
Republican challenger Darren Bailey also encouraged people to not be complacent and get out and vote. At a campaign stop Monday in Oak Brook, he also looked beyond Tuesday’s election.
“After [Tuesday], we show up and we start grabbing petitions to run for school board,” Bailey said.
School board elections will be part of the consolidated elections set for the spring of 2023.
Bailey ended the day Monday with a rally in Merrionette Park Monday evening.
At the Oak Park event, Bailey rallied with Republican attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore and parents and their students impacted by COVID-19 school closures.
“I would respectfully disagree with Gov. Pritzker that they are the small fringe minority. I would respectfully say that they for far too long have been the silent majority,” DeVore said. “And they are not going to be silent anymore, I assure you.”
In Springfield with Pritzker was Democratic incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
“I think the choices are clear. I’m for workers’ rights. I’m for women’s rights,” Raoul said. “[DeVore] doesn’t think that’s an issue.”
Among other offices up for consideration statewide are for U.S. Senate, Illinois comptroller, treasurer and secretary of state.
Polls open statewide at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.