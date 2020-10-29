(The Center Square) – Members of the Illinois Legislature from both sides of the aisle are calling for public hearings to have Gov. J.B. Pritzker justify prohibiting indoor bar and restaurant service because of COVID-19 transmission rates.
K.C. Gulbro owns FoxFire restaurant in Kane County. He said the major problem with the edicts is businesses get little to no notice.
“We don’t get any notice at all,” Gulbro said. “We go by rumors and hearsay so we can’t really plan ahead. When we get the press conference, we don’t even get a fax or an email saying, ‘hey, the governor is going to do this,’ so we can’t even plan ahead.”
FoxFire won a temporary restraining order in a Kane County court allowing the restaurant to continue to offer indoor service despite the governor's COVID-19 executive order banning indoor service in the region.
While there have been some hearings of Senate committees, they have focused on things such as policing reforms, education, criminal justice reform, along with issues around equitable healthcare policies, but not specifically about the governor’s COVID-19 executive authority.
The House hasn’t held any hearings since the pandemic began this spring, except for two House Special Investigating Committee hearings into House Speaker Michael Madigan’s involvement in the ComEd bribery admissions.
Five Chicago-area Democratic lawmakers – state Reps. Kelly Cassidy, Lindsey LaPointe, Jonathan Pizer and Ann Williams, and state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz – wrote a letter to the governor that raised concerns about continued restrictions on businesses.
“These measures will result in permanent closure of countless restaurants, eliminating thousands of jobs and hurting our communities,” the letter stated. “We cannot allow this to happen.”
The group stopped short of demanding the Pritzker administration appear for public hearings.
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said the governor “can’t rule with an iron fist” with COVID-19 mitigation efforts without input from taxpayers and demanded public hearings.
“Taxpayers deserve to be included in this process so they can share their data as well,” Ford said.
State Rep. Bradley Stephens, R-Rosemont, said lawmakers aren’t looking for anything other than the ability to represent their constituents.
“We wanna be those 118 worker bees that go out and talk to the people and make sure that the people don’t think they’re being hoodwinked by some of this data that we haven’t been able to see,” Stephens said.
Lawmakers for weeks have been demanding data to justify targeting restaurants and bars.
Ford demanded hearings, saying “nothing for us, without us.
“If we were able to be inclusive, we would be able to have better outcomes,” Ford said.
The Senate President’s office has said having public hearings is something they’ll review. Messages seeking a statement from House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office about calls for public hearings were not returned.