(The Center Square) – Republican state legislators are demanding Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the table with data and to reevaluate his COVID-19 mitigation strategy that prohibits bars and restaurants from indoor service, but they’re ruling out legal action.
The governor has unilaterally imposed stricter COVID-19 mitigations on bars and restaurants all across the state. The industry said it could be devastating.
Illinois Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Dan Clausner said his members are in a tough spot on whether to comply or defy.
“Some of them have said if I close now, I’m closing for good, so I’m going to stay open and force the government to close me down because I’m going to close anyway,” Clausner said.
In a separate news conference, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said the studies the governor is relying on to impact the industry isn’t relevant to Illinois.
“Those aren’t reliable documents to make a decision that we’re going to shut down the restaurants in Chicago because of some studies that were done outside the United States and also how the COVID virus spreads on ship line cruises,” Durkin said.
Durkin reiterated what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said – that the spread is happening in private gatherings. He said he favored negotiations over litigation.
Pritzker said grants are available from the federal government the state is managing, but Edison Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa McIntyre, who joined Durkin’s virtual press conference, said those aren’t being distributed fairly.
“Many of our businesses have not through the city or the state have not really qualified for these grants because they’re not a low-income area,” McIntyre said.
Durkin said the grants aren’t enough and businesses should be allowed to operate their business safely.
Separately, Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said the legislature must hold hearings to hold the Pritzker administration accountable.
“The legislature needs to get involved in this,” Brady said. “It’s time to stop just unilateral actions on the part of the governor and convene the General Assembly to jointly make decisions that are good for the people of Illinois with transparent data.”
Senate President Don Harmon’s office didn’t indicate if Harmon would call a public hearing, but said that is something Harmon would review.
“President Harmon looks forward to continuing to work with Leader Brady toward the shared goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Illinois,” said Harmon spokesman John Patterson.