(The Center Square) – A debate is scheduled Wednesday on the Chicago Bears’ proposal to build a taxpayer-funded stadium complex in Arlington Heights.
The event will take place at the Heartland Institute, but will not include the mayor or any village officials from Arlington Heights who, according to Americans for Prosperity, have declined to appear.
Bears officials said they will need taxpayer assistance if they are going to build an enclosed stadium to anchor a surrounding entertainment and residential complex at the former Arlington International Racecourse property. The team envisions restaurants, retail and office space, housing and other amenities.
In an open letter, the Bears said the project would create 48,000 jobs and have a $9.4 billion economic impact to the region, with the potential to attract year-round events including the Super Bowl and the college basketball Final Four.
Americans for Prosperity Illinois State Director Brian Costin said the NFL, the most valuable sports entertainment company in the world, is known for getting taxpayers to pick up significant portions of the tab.
“The NFL has perfected this down to an art form, in extracting usually hundreds of millions of dollars from taxpayers for every new stadium built,” Costin said.
Arlington Heights officials said the village is preparing to hold several public meetings to gather community input on the proposed project.
Costin's organization conducted a poll on whether residents were willing to help pay for the stadium complex. The results showed 68% of respondents disapproved of using taxpayer dollars to build a new home for the team, while 22% were in favor.
“They don’t like corporate welfare,” Costin said. “They think that everyone should play by the same rules and no one should get special benefits that might cost other taxpayers money.”