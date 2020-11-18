(The Center Square) – The deadline for Illinoisans to join a class-action lawsuit against Facebook is drawing near.
Facebook decided to settle the 2015 lawsuit over the social media company’s “face tagging” feature, and the recording and storing of biometric data without consent.
Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge James Donato gave preliminary approval to a $650 million settlement. Facebook has also agreed to change its practices.
Attorney David Mindell from the Edelson PC law firm represents the plaintiffs. He said the amount Illinoisans can claim has yet to be determined.
“Currently people are expected to get anywhere from $200 to $400 from the settlement,” Mindell said. “We don’t yet have an exact amount because it ultimately depends on how many people submit claims.”
Anyone who lived in Illinois between June 2011 and Aug. 19 of this year may qualify to join the lawsuit. Facebook users forego their right to sue the platform by joining the class-action lawsuit.
During a recent news conference, state Rep. Jonathan Pizer said the lawsuit sends a message.
“The digital world in which we all live with so much of our personal information online should make us all concerned about how much of that data is private and how much of it is mined for marketing and corporate interests,” Pizer said.
All eligible participants may go to the website and share either an email address or phone number associated with their Facebook account, and then provide basic contact information.
The deadline to file a claim is Nov. 23.