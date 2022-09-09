(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes.
Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he's been in office.
"Commonsense tells us to repeal everything that J.B Pritzker has signed into law," Bailey said. "That is why we are having these problems."
Bailey said Pritzker and his team are partly to blame for rising violent crime in Chicago and elsewhere in the state.
"J.B. Pritzker is letting criminals loose every day. It is almost as if he desires to close the prison system," Bailey said. "I know that when a crime is committed, it needs to be addressed."
Bailey also made claims that the incumbent governor has been pushing his far left ideologies to the state's students since he was elected.
"Unfortunately, these students are being taught woke ideologies. They are being taught critical race theory. They are being taught sexual education. That is all they have been talking about the past few years," Bailey said. "We have got to start teaching our students how to work, how to live, how to thrive."
Bailey won the June primary for the Republican Party, beating out several candidates, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and businessman Gary Rabine.
Pritzker says Bailey's conservative views are too extreme for Illinois.
Bailey will face Pritzker in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins Sep. 29.