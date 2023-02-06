(The Center Square) – Republican state Sen. John Curran is looking to codify the decision of Illinois voters when it comes to a progressive income tax in Illinois.
“The people have spoken, and they could not have been more clear that they do not want a progressive income tax,” Curran told The Center Square after introducing a resolution that calls on lawmakers to reject any progressive income tax proposal placed before the chamber.
“It is time to move in a new direction,” Curran said. “We are standing behind the people of this state who resoundingly said no, and standing up for families who cannot afford to be overtaxed.”
Curran’s bill comes after voters roundly rejected a so-called “Fair Tax” amendment at the ballot box in 2020 and as talk of Democrats now seeking a do-over on the measure pick up steam. While no such legislation has been formally reintroduced, Curran said he and fellow concerned Republicans feel compelled to speak out now given the stakes this time around may be even higher.
“Bringing a renewed attempt for a progressive income tax back into the conversation while so many Illinois families are struggling to buy basic groceries is completely out of touch,” GOP state Sen. Sue Rezin, who is cosponsoring Curran’s Senate Resolution 27, added in a news release “It is time to utilize the increased revenue Illinois is already receiving to provide tax relief, not tax increases. I am proud to sign onto this resolution to help fight against increasing taxes on Illinois families and businesses.”
Leading the charge from the other side is Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, who argues as he did in pushing his 2020 proposal that raising taxes on the state’s most affluent residents would almost guarantee some measure of relief for others, especially middle-class families.
"If you really believe in something, you don't give up after one loss," Martwick told ChicagoBusiness.com. "It's the right thing to do. I want to keep the discussion going.”
Late last month, Senate Resolution 27 was read into the official Senate record and is now waiting to be assigned to a Senate committee. In 2020, the “Fair Tax” Amendment fell more than 360,000 votes short of a simple majority and more than 760,000 votes short of the three-fifths majority needed for passage from those voting on the question.