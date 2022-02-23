(The Center Square) – An Illinois state senator has resigned just before he is expected to plead guilty to embezzling money from a labor union.
Sen. Tom Cullerton announced his resignation from the state senate Wednesday.
“I, Thomas Cullerton, do hereby resign the Office of State Senator, 23rd Legislative Districts, effective February 23, 2022,” a letter Cullerton sent the secretary of the senate reads.
In 2019, Cullerton, D-Villa Park, was charged with one count of conspiracy to embezzle from the Teamsters Local Union 734 employee benefit plan, 39 counts of embezzlement from another Teamsters union, and one count of making false statements.
The Chicago Tribune reports Cullerton is expected to plead guilty during a status hearing Wednesday.
“Tom Cullerton served his constituents in the 23rd Senate District for nearly a decade,” Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said. “I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from the district. We’ve got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois.”
Democratic party officials in Cullerton’s district will appoint Cullerton’s replacement to fill out the rest of the term.
Cullerton is one of a string of former state lawmakers who have been charged with various crimes, including bribery and tax evasion.