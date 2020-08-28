(The Center Square) – The Chicago Teachers Union sparked controversy Thursday when it said it was "completely in support" of demonstrators who built a guillotine outside of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's home.
The union tweeted a video of the guillotine and wrote, "We are completely frightened by, completely impressed by and completely in support of wherever this is headed." The tweet generated both support and outrage online.
The controversial tweet came as Bezos reportedly became the first person to acquire a personal $200 billion fortune.
The Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund owned 45,754 shares of Amazon stock worth $86,641,147 at the end of fiscal year 2019, according to its 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
The pension fund is governed by a 12-member board of trustees. Active teachers elect six of the pension board's trustees.
The report showed the pension fund's Amazon stock was its second-largest domestic equity holding behind Microsoft in 2019. In addition to Microsoft and Amazon., the funds top 10 domestic equity holdings included Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, Chevron, Visa, Berkshire Hathaway and Johnson & Johnson, according to the report.
Chicago Teachers Union officials did not respond to an email with questions about the pension fund's investments and the tweet.
On Friday, shares of Amazon closed at $3,401.80.