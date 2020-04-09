(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 recession could be worse than the Great Recession, according to a University of Illinois task force.
The task force predicts the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on state finances will be worse than the Great Recession.
The University of Illinois's Institute of Government and Public Affairs assembled more than four dozen faculty experts from the three system universities to serve on the task force.
The task force included three working groups that examined Economic and Fiscal Impact, Community Family Resilience and the Healthcare Workforce.
The findings predict the COVID-19 crisis will likely squeeze the finances of all local governments and have a “trickle-down” effect.
Dave Merriman, one of the authors of the report, said the popular belief is that the recession will be difficult, but not long.
“That all depends on how deep we fall to start with and then how long it takes to get out of the stay-at-home orders and what sectors of the economy can endure,” Merriman said.
The crisis will squeeze the finances of all local governments, counties, municipalities, school districts and transit agencies. Merriman said signs point to an economic recovery at the end of 2021
The report emphasizes there will be no easy answers, but suggested that policymakers focus on 5 basic principles: transparency, protection of the vulnerable, economic efficiency, minimizing borrowing for operating purposes and flexibility.