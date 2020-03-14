The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced the first cases of coronavirus outside of the Chicago metropolitan area.
A Woodford County resident in his 70's and a Cumberland County resident in his 70's both tested positive for COVID-19, the latest version of the coronavirus originating in China.
Two St. Clair County residents have tested positive – a woman in her 60's and a woman in her 70's.
Public health officials are following up on the travel history of each new case.
During his daily press briefing, Governor J.B. Pritzker pleaded to the public.
"No matter how healthy you feel, if you can, stay home. If you are able to telework, do so. If you don't have to travel, don't," said Pritzker.
The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 64.
In addition to the aforementioned cases, officials announced seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook, one in Kane and one in Lake counties.