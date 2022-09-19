(The Center Square) – Chicago city officials announced the start of a $5 million domestic violence program to provide resources to victims.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council announced the plan last week and said the program is funded through federal tax funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The $5 million project was designed to directly respond to increased levels of gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal dollars were given to the city for COVID-19 expenditures or negative economic impacts of COVID-19, including assistance to families, small businesses, and different industries.
Preckwinkle said the money could be used for programs such as this one due to the pandemic.
"There has been a measurable increase in these patterns of violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are responding with a new initiative that will help ensure survivors and those impacted by domestic violence have the resources and support they need to lead safe and healthy lives," Preckwinkle said.
Earlier this year, a report by The Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence showed that the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline received 32,363 contacts in 2021, a 9% increase from 2020.
The report also showed that in 2021, there were 121 domestic violence-related shootings recorded by CPD, a 64% increase from 2020.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke earlier this year about a lack of resources for the victims of these crimes.
"More often than not, acts of gender-based violence are both spurred and deepened by existing systemic inequities including disinvestment, poverty, and a lack of services and more," Lightfoot said.
The program will fund counseling for survivors of domestic violence, legal support, advocacy support in connecting victims and survivors to resources through direct services, resource referrals, staffing crisis hotlines, and also housing.