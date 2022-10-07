(The Center Square) – Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle unveiled a proposed $8.75 billion budget recommendation, which includes millions in spending for equity programs and pandemic relief with no new tax increases.
The proposed budget is a $1 billion increase from last year's budget and up $3 billion since 2018, according to the Civic Federation, a nonpartisan government research organization.
Preckwinkle introduced the budget Thursday and discussed what the budget entails.
"This year, we will continue to roll out initiatives planned and driven by the recommendations of the Equity Fund Task Force," she said. "This will be the first year we roll out major transformative initiatives funded by the American Rescue Plan Act."
The budget includes $42 million for a guaranteed income pilot program to administer $500 per month for two years to residents of Cook County, a $71 million investment in small businesses, which will provide businesses with $10,000 grants in a range of business support areas. Also, $20 million will go to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago for the Stormwater Management Program.
Preckwinkle said the budget was done without having to terminate any government entities.
"This proposed budget is balanced, with no cuts to critical services. This budget is balanced while increasing our investments in every corner of Cook County," she said. "This budget is balanced while making another historic investment in equity-focused initiatives and programs."
The Cook County budget has increased each year as the budget was $7.7 billion in fiscal year 2021, $5.8 billion in fiscal year 2020, and $5.9 billion in fiscal year 2019, and is up by over $3 billion since 2018.
Preckwinkle said the pandemic had caused issues for the county.
"Despite a pandemic, global economic turmoil, and rising inflation, the fiscal condition of Cook County is strong," Preckwinkle said. "I am incredibly proud of what we have done to weather these storms, confront these obstacles, increase equity and turn adversity into opportunity."
Over the next three years, the budget will include $170 million for Cook County Health. The funding will go toward a range of health initiatives, including for those populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.