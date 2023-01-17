(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns.
More than 70 sheriffs across the state say they won't enforce the law.
Recently, Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison urged Cook County law enforcement to not enforce the measure.
"There simply is no justifiable reason to enforce a law county officials know is going to be challenged in court, and they know has a high probability of being ruled unconstitutional," Morrison said in a statement last week. "The fiscally responsible and most prudent course of action is to wait until there is a definitive ruling."
At least two lawsuits were filed Tuesday to try and block the law. More lawsuits are expected. But, absent a court order, the ban is in effect.
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said no matter what people's feelings are, the law is the law.
"I think anytime you have the General Assembly and the governor actually pass a law, and that is the law of the land, then all law enforcement agents and the people of Illinois have to follow that law, whether we like it or not," Ford said.
Ford said he understood the pushback but disagreed with the actions of some law enforcement agencies across the state choosing to not enforce the ban.
"Until the courts decide, I would urge all people who take an oath of office to support the bill that has been signed into law," Ford said. "They are setting a fine example of a slippery slope right here where you pick and choose what laws you are going to obey. There are laws on the books that each and every one of us citizens can say we do not like. Follow the law, it's the law, and we have to make sure we don't violate it."
Tuesday morning, a coalition of gun-rights groups said the law is an infringement of the Second Amendment.
"This new law is divisive, unenforceable, and offers dubious efficacy as a crime-fighting tool," said Illinois Gun Rights Alliance spokesman Mandi Sano. "The coalition plans a vigorous legal challenge to this dangerous infringement on the rights of the lawful citizen.”