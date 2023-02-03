(The Center Square) – The search is on for the coolest thing made in Illinois.
The Illinois Manufacturers' Association has launched their 4th annual Makers Madness contest. The bracket-style tournament allows Illinoisans to vote on their favorite products made in the state.
IMA president and CEO Mark Denzler said over 650,000 people work in the manufacturing sector in Illinois, and there is a need for more.
“There are certainly challenges remaining, including finding qualified workers to fill these important jobs, and government over regulation at times,” Denzler said.
A recent study found the total economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion every year, which is the largest share of any industry to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.
“With our central location, great infrastructure, world-class city, global airport, excellent colleges and universities, and best-in-class workforce,” Denzler said there is no reason Illinois shouldn’t be the nation’s leader in the manufacturing industry.
To ensure the state’s manufacturing sector remains strong, the IMA said it is working to pass several measures this legislative session including reforming the state’s biometric information privacy law, creating additional workforce development opportunities and providing tax incentives to spur additional Illinois manufacturing.
Previous contest winners in Makers Madness include Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck made in Normal, the first all-electric truck in production featuring four motors, with one powering each wheel; the Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village, which heats traffic signals so they remain free of ice and snow allowing traffic to safely navigate roadways; and the 797F Mining Truck manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur, the world’s largest mechanical truck.
Nominations are now being accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com. Voting begins Feb. 21 with the winner being crowned on March 29.