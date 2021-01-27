(The Center Square) – The search is on for the coolest product made in Illinois.
The Illinois Manufacturers' Association has launched the second annual “Makers Madness” contest. Voters across the state will decide which product is The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
“This contest is a celebration of manufacturing innovation and ingenuity, which will not only help solve this health economic crisis, but also lead our state’s recovery,” IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said.
Nominations for The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois are being accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com where voting will take place throughout the contest. Qualifying products must be made in Illinois, but the company’s headquarters do not need to be located in the state.
Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 14. Voting to narrow the field to the Top 16 products will begin February 17 with consecutive rounds of voting taking place each week.
The contest will culminate with an awards ceremony on March 24 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
Denzler said there are many cool products made in Illinois that people are unaware of.
“You have NFL football helmets made in Litchfield, you have professional baseball bats made in southern Illinois, red Salvation Army kettles, combines, bulldozers,” Denzler said. “We have such a wide variety of cool products that are made right here in the state of Illinois that a lot of people don’t realize.”
Sponsored by Comcast Business, the competition is designed to shine a light on Illinois’ diverse manufacturing sector.
“We’re especially proud to sponsor Makers Madness, because it’s an excellent way to honor and highlight Illinois manufacturers that contribute to our economy and our way of life, not only here in the state but around the world,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s vice president of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives.
Last year’s winner was the 797F Mining truck made by Caterpillar in Decatur.