(The Center Square) – The pandemic has many Illinoisans itching to get out and spend money, and some are sparing no expense on Easter.
The National Retail Federation said consumers plan to spend $179.70 on the Easter holiday, the highest on record. A total of 79% of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend a collective $21.6 billion, down slightly from last year’s pre-pandemic forecast of $21.7 billion.
“They’re splurging a little bit more on food, on candy and gifts for those Easter egg hunts, and some of those activities we think of as traditional and normal,” said Kathleen Cullen, NRF’s senior director of industry and consumer insights.
This year, consumers plan to mark the holiday by cooking a holiday meal (59%), visiting family and friends (43%), watching TV (435), planning an Easter egg hunt (31%), or attending church (28%). However, not everyone is ready to resume in-person activities, with 22% indicating they will attend church virtually and 24% saying they will connect with family members by phone or video.
“Keep in mind that last year’s survey was conducted in early March before the pandemic forced most of the country to shut down and reflects consumer pre-pandemic plans,” said Phil Rist, vice president of strategy at Prosper Insights. “This year’s numbers reflect not just consumer’s resilience over the last 12 months but also the enduring popularity of Easter.”
Small businesses in Illinois have been devastated since state-mandated COVID-19 mitigation protocols went into effect across the state. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, 35% of small businesses are closed now compared to before the pandemic, more than any other Midwestern state, except Michigan. Illinois’ decline in the number of small businesses ranks eighth-worst in the country.
Fifty percent of small businesses in the food services and accommodations industry and 51% of small businesses in the leisure and hospitality industry have closed, the most affected sectors in Illinois.
Mark Grant, Illinois director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said the pandemic was difficult for small businesses but things are slowly turning around.
“They are beginning to go to restaurants and bars again, and obviously going to their local small retailers and help by spending money,” Grant said.