(The Center Square) – As the company that manages the generation and transmission of electricity in the central and southern part of Illinois and several other states prepares for a Monday vote on the first portion of transmission investments in a shift to clean energy, some are wondering why it is taking so long.
Midcontinent Independent System Operator board members are expected to approve nearly $10.5 billion in new transmission investments. The grid operator estimates that these investments will provide $37 billion to $69 billion in benefits to ratepayers over the expected life of the projects.
State Sen. Christina Castro, D-Elgin, said MISO needs to get 34 solar and wind projects sitting in their queue up and running as soon as possible.
“If Ameren customers ever find themselves in the dark, MISO’s inaction is to blame,” Castro said. “They are asleep at the switch.”
Advocates point out that MISO has known the transition from fossil fuels to renewables has been coming since 2007, when Illinois passed its first Renewable Portfolio Standard.
Earlier this year, MISO issued a “maximum generation alert,” an advisory that this summer could require electric utilities to request energy conservation or implement rolling blackouts and power outages.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a green energy law last year that requires coal-fired power plants in the state to close by 2045, but some say the transition is going too quickly, leaving the state without enough power and higher utility bills.
Ameren Illinois customers saw their average monthly bills rise over 50% in July, following a 40% increase in natural gas bills that began in March 2021.
Some of those coal plants are being converted. The installation sites for new solar power and battery storage projects that were mandated by a state law called the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, were unveiled. The Texas-based company Vistra will install up to 68 megawatts of solar capacity, enough to power 10,000 homes, at six retired coal plants.
Five other coal plants, owned by Vistra and NRG Energy, will be converted into battery projects.