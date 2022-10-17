(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike.
Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work conditions, and other issues. Opponents say that the amendment would lead to higher property taxes for residents.
The Illinois Municipal League argues against the measure, saying if approved, it could lead to strikes among emergency workers.
"Voter approval of the constitutional amendment would preclude any future or meaningful reform of existing laws, restrict the passage of new laws impacting collective bargaining, and may lead public safety labor unions to attempt to reclaim a right to strike," the group said in a statement.
Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints said this could change how local governments negotiate with police unions.
"Under current law, police and fire only have the right to force arbitration if they do not like the contract," Dabrowski told The Center Square. "Under Amendment 1, it seems very likely that police or fire could negotiate for the right to strike."
Dabrowski also said police would need approval from city leaders before a strike could happen but warned that this could harm Illinoisans if approved.
"I do not know if a city would ever agree to that, but it is conceivable that it could happen," Dabrowski said. "It certainly would be a very, very, bad thing for the public if the police unions could strike."
The measure will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8th election. The question requires either three-fifths approval of those voting on the question or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election to be enacted.