(The Center Square) – Ten of the 11 state-run COVID-19 testing sites resumed operations Wednesday after civil unrest forced them to close.

The reopened sites are in Harwood Heights, Aurora, Rockford, East St. Louis, Bloomington, South Holland, Auburn/Gresham/Chatham, Champaign, Rolling Meadows and Peoria.

The Waukegan testing operation will reopen on Thursday at a new location, 102 W. Water St to allow vehicle emission testing to resume at the IEPA-managed facility on Northwestern Avenue. 

People with COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at the state-run sites. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell. The tests are free, according to a news release from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

For information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov.

