(The Center Square) – Several Rebuild Illinois capital grants have been awarded to promote economic development around the state.
The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is providing $16.5 million in grants through the Rebuild Economic Development program for 11 new projects that officials say will create 1,465 jobs statewide.
“Our $16.5 million commitment is yielding an impact over 5 times that size,” said Sylvia Garcia, acting director of DCEO. “It is really great when we are able to operationalize those public dollars with private dollars to make investments in communities.”
The average grant size awarded is $1.5 million, with all projects focused on supporting key economic development priorities for the state.
Projects selected for grants include:
- Bourdeau-Griffin Interiors & Architectural Supplies Inc., Chicago – Business Hub and Development Center - $1,901,518
- City of Effingham – Street expansion/water & sewer improvements to serve expansion of manufacturing facility - $1,464,019
- City of Geneva – New Electrical Substation in preparation for industrial development of adjacent properties - $1,270,017
- City of Monmouth – Municipal Water System Upgrades in support of expansion and modernization of business - $2,000,000
- City of Quincy –Quincy Regional Barge Dock Improvements to elevate above flood stage - $743,200
- Naperville Heritage Society, Naperville – New Visitor Center and Exhibition at Naper Settlement Museum - $765,000
- New Med Diagnostics, Jefferson County – New Medical Facility – $1,615,366
- Omni Ecosystems, Chicago – Green Infrastructure and business incubator - $2,000,000
- Ottawa Young Men's Christian Association, Ottawa – New YMCA Facility including health care facility and classroom space - $1,990,880
- Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (DBA Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), Rock Island – Adaptive reuse of former Shimer College Campus for a business development education center for low-to-moderate-income persons and affordable housing - $1,500,000
- Village of Schaumburg –Public access road and bike path connecting major businesses to Metra Station- $1,250,000
The projects are funded through Rebuild Illinois, the $45 billion, 5-year capital program.
Local governments, economic development organizations, as well as private entities, are invited to apply for funding through the RIRED program.