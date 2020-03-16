(The Center Square) – ComEd said it will stop service disconnections and waive new late payment charges through May 1 to help customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the closure of schools, restaurants and bars in Illinois.
ComEd, a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corp., said it was also taking steps to highlight existing programs it offers to help struggling customers.
"We know this time is difficult for so many of our customers, who may be experiencing health or economic challenges, and we want to be there to help them navigate the support available to them,” ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez said in a statement. “Through our own programs, as well as those offered by community and government partners, we’re committed to working with every customer who contacts us."
The company said it will work with "customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options," according to a news release.
ComEd offers budget billing, which averages payments out over a 12-month period and flexible payment arrangements, including payment installment plans.
Customers can visit ComEd.com/CARE or call 800-334-7661.