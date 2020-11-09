(The Center Square) – Different cities are taking different approaches to how to enforce Gov. J.B. Pritzker COVID-19 orders prohibiting indoor service at bars and restaurants.
Some are following the orders. Others made up their own. Others have said they won't enforce the governor's restrictions.
In Springfield, the sheriff has already started enforcement of county-level rules. Those rules allow for 25 percent capacity indoor service at bars and restaurants and are contrary to the governor’s orders prohibiting indoor service. Sheriff's deputies cited several businesses over the weekend for violating the rules.
Just to the north in Sherman, Mayor Trevor Clatfelter said the city won’t enforce.
“While we recognize this virus that’s out there, we also recognize that there is a flip side to it and that is that these businesses need to survive and they need to strive and so does this town,” Clatfelter told WMAY.
In Decatur, Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe said the city is following the governor’s guidelines, and local elected officials have considered a similar ordinance to what Springfield adopted last week, but police have other issues to address.
“Unfortunately this has been a very violent year in Decatur, we’ve had eight murders,” she said. “They’ve got a lot on their hands already. Sending them out to issue fines is problematic.”
Moore-Wolfe said she does have the power to take away a business’ liquor license if they violate the orders, but doesn’t want Decatur to turn into a “police state” and is asking the community to work together to lower the spread of COVID-19.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said it’s not just police officers who are going out to issue $50 citations for individuals not wearing masks inside a business in the capital city, they’ve also given firefighters and public works officials such power.
“And if things escalate then, of course, you’d have to call the police and how unfortunate that would be if it escalated to the point where you’d have to get arrested over something as simple as that,” Langfielder said.
Langfelder and others say the enforcement is to ensure businesses can stay open against the governor’s orders prohibiting indoor service.
Ryan Bandy, the owner of Win Lose or Draught, said his employees want to work to provide for their families. He said he has applied for Business Interruption Grants from the state, but he'd rather stay open.
“Honestly, I don’t even want the money if I can just stay open because that’s more effective for all of us and more effective for my employees so they can be making income, too,” Bandy said.
Springfield and Sangamon County are allowing 25 percent capacity for bars and restaurants against the governor’s orders. Officials are also requiring patrons to fill out a questionnaire before being allowed to dine.
Pritzker has said local governments that defy his orders will be responsible for increased COVID-19 cases and deaths.