(The Center Square) – A church in Lena, Illinois, is suing the governor, the Stephenson County sheriff, and others in federal court demanding immediate relief from stay home orders.
The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Illinois by The Beloved Church of Lena, Illinois, and Pastor Stephen Cassell. It says the church plans to hold service May 3 but they “justifiably fear arrest and prosecution if they do so, without immediate relief from this court.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders declared churches and church ministries “non-essential” and commanded them to shut down, the lawsuit said.
The Pritzker administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Cassell and his church have been issued ‘cease and desist’ orders, and been threatened with closure and prosecution for continuing to meet for worship, prayer, and Bible study,” a statement from the Thomas More Society said. The group is representing the church.
Pritzker’s orders did allow for some church operations, like food pantry services, to continue, but any gathering, public or private, of ten or more people was prohibited under his order that lasts through April 30. Additional orders are expected to last through the end of May, but that has not been officially filed.
“Pritzker has forbidden congregants from leaving their homes to attend church or church ministries,” the lawsuit says. “On the eve of Easter, the holiest day of the Christian calendar, Pritzker expressly prohibited even no-contact, drive-in services in Illinois church parking lots.”
The lawsuit demands temporary and permanent injunctive relief against the orders as illegal and unconstitutional “on their face and as applied to Plaintiffs.”
Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, Village of Lena Chief of POlice Steve Schaible and Department of Public Health of Stephenson County Administrator Craig Beintema in their official capacities also are named as defendants in the case.