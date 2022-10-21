(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety.
The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
Lightfoot said crime is down and that residents should not worry.
"We work hard every single day to make sure people feel safe because they are safe," Lightfoot said. "That is why year over year we are down 17% in homicides, 19% in shootings, and we continue to look for ways in which we can improve."
Lightfoot said some reports of rampant crime in the city are fabricated.
"Everything that you read on news blogs is not truthful," Lightfoot said. "I have seen things on there many times that have no bearing on reality."
According to Chicago Police statistics, homicides are up 31% since 2019, shootings are up 34% since 2019, and total crime has increased by 38% in that period.
On Thursday, Chicago's 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, who will be running against Lightfoot in February's primary election, laid out her plan for reducing crime in the city.
The plan includes hiring over 1,000 retired officers to work large events, using drones to follow carjacking suspects, and offering $5,000 signing bonuses for law enforcement.
Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson has also discussed a plan to tackle crime. At a campaign fundraiser earlier this summer, Wilson said his plan includes re-establishing the CTA's in-house police unit, rehiring retired cops, and adding more police officers to each patrol vehicle.
City elections include a primary in February with the election in April of next year.