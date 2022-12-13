(The Center Square) – Candidates for Chicago mayor are laying out their plans for fighting crime in the city.
In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field has joined the race to take on incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The issue of public safety within the city is one of the main talking points among the candidates.
Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, said the city had been overrun by crime since Lightfoot has been in office.
"To say criminals are becoming brazen is an understatement," Vallas said. "Car thefts are now averaging a mind-boggling 100 a day, and we saw 50 armed robberies in just the last six days, with instances of the robbers' pistol-whipping women for their apparent amusement."
Vallas said his plan includes hiring more officers for the Chicago Transit Authority and increasing patrol officers in Chicago's neighborhoods.
"We will return to a community policing strategy that restores strength level to local police districts and ensures local police beat integrity, in which every beat is covered by a police car," Vallas said.
Lightfoot said in October that crime is down and that residents should not worry.
"We work hard every single day to make sure people feel safe because they are safe," Lightfoot said. "That is why year over year we are down 17% in homicides, 19% in shootings, and we continue to look for ways to improve."
According to Chicago Police statistics, homicides are up 31% since 2019, shootings are up 34% since 2019, and total crime has increased by 38% in that period.
Earlier this year, Chicago's 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, who will also be running against Lightfoot in February's primary election, laid out her plan for stopping crime in the city.
King's plan includes hiring over 1,000 retired officers to work significant events, using drones to follow carjacking suspects, and offering $5,000 signing bonuses for law enforcement.
Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson has also has discussed a plan to tackle crime. At a campaign fundraiser earlier this summer, Wilson said his plan includes re-establishing the CTA's in-house police unit, rehiring retired cops and adding more police officers to each patrol vehicle.
Kam Buckner, a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, Frederick Collins, a law enforcement officer, and Ja'Mal Green, an activist, also have announced their campaigns.
Buckner's plan to fight crime includes several changes to the hiring process by removing certain restrictions to police hiring, including low credit scores, to fill vacancies within the department.
Several city council members have also announced their campaigns, as Raymond Lopez and Roderick Sawyer have decided to run. Also running is U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Chicago, who ran for mayor in 2015.
The primary election will be held on Feb. 28.