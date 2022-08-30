(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has appointed seven city officials to a commission tasked with overseeing improvement of community and police relations.
The Chicago Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability was created and filled through an open application process in the Chicago City Council. Lightfoot then selected seven from the slate of 14 candidates provided by aldermen.
Rev. Dr. Beth Brown, Anthony Driver, Oswaldo Gomez, Yvette Loizon, Cliff Nellis, Remel Terry, and Isaac Troncoso will serve on the board only until district council members are elected on Feb. 28.
Lightfoot said this commission had been several years in the making.
"I am pleased to make good on that commitment by appointing the interim commissioners for the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability," Lightfoot said. "I have the utmost confidence that these highly-qualified individuals, along with the district councils, will bring about meaningful change within our communities within the coming months."
Chicago Alderman Harry Osterman said this would give the city's people a voice in policing.
"The members of the interim commission will play a critical role in listening to Chicago residents and giving a strong community voice to the important work ahead," Osterman said.
Lightfoot said the commission would work to keep the streets safer by providing community insight.
"This ensures that community members and their voices are at the table for critical decisions around accountability and oversight," Lightfoot said.
Chicago Police have struggled with accountability and misconduct. But, the city also has experienced an uptick in crimes like carjacking. Another growing issue is unsanctioned street races.
One of the ways the mayor hopes to make the city safer is by arresting and prosecuting Chicago "street racers."
"I want to see some people getting charged, and I want to see some accountability in the court system," Lightfoot said. "If we start to do that, we will start to see some of this stuff dissipate."
Last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance to crack down on illegal street racing across the city.