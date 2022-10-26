(The Center Square) – Chicago's city union workforce and pension costs continue to be a drag on its ability to pay its bills despite a rating upgrade from Fitch Ratings that could affect the city's borrowing costs.
Fitch Ratings upgraded the rating and outlook for Chicago bonds, but the city's debt carries more risk than other municipalities.
Fitch Ratings upped the rating for the city's Issuer Default Rating and its general obligation bonds to BBB from BBB-, according to a news release from the credit rating agency.
"The 'BBB' rating remains well below the sector median, incorporating several key risks including Chicago's constrained expenditure profile given the heavily unionized nature of its workforce and exceptionally high carrying costs for debt and pensions, a history of sizable budget gaps and dependence on one-time gap closing measures, and a revenue base highly sensitive to economic setbacks," according to the Fitch report. "Rating strengths center on the city's role as the economic hub for the Midwestern region of the U.S. and its broad revenue raising authority, which underpins a midrange level of inherent budget flexibility."
By comparison, San Francisco has a AAA rating from two other rating agencies, Moody's and S&P. Fitch rates San Fransisco's Issuer Default Rating at AA+. Fitch rates New York City's Issuer Default Rating at AA-. And the agency puts Los Angeles' Issuer Default Rating at AA.
Fitch raised Chicago's rating to reflect the city's "improving pension funding practices, its commitment to maintaining a sound reserve position, and ability to institute structural budget measures that improve its capacity to respond to future cyclical challenges," according to the report.
One key rating driver was the city's ability to raise taxes.
"Fitch expects continued solid revenue growth driven by the strength and resilience of the city's economy, excluding the effect of new or raised taxes and fees," according to the report. "The city's home rule status affords it access to a wide variety of revenue-raising options, many of which are legally unlimited."
Pension costs remain a problem and the city is unlikely to make progress on funding the promises it has made to city employees, laborers, police and firefighters, according to the report.
The city of Chicago bases its minimum payments for its pension plan on a goal that covers 90% of the costs of all plans by 2058, rather than fully funding those plans. The Fitch report said that the targeted underfunding and the city's expectations of investment returns as high as 7.25% are unlikely and will continually be an issue.
Those two things "are likely to produce little funding progress absent sustained supplemental contributions by the city" or investment returns above what the rating agency expects, according to the report.