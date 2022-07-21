(The Center Square) – The Chicago City Council voted against a proposed change that would have raised the speed camera threshold for ticketing drivers from 6 mph to 10 mph.
For the city's 2021 budget, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lowered the threshold on when motorists would be assessed fines from automatic speed cameras to just 6 mph above the speed limit.
After being approved by a city council committee late last month to increase that threshold to 10 mph, the Chicago City Council shut down the proposal through a 26-18 vote Wednesday.
Many aldermen stepped up at the city council meeting to speak out against the change.
41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano argued for the cameras, saying many are hoping for more.
"I hold no malice towards anyone who sits on either side of this or even the administration," Napolitano said. "But if we talk about changes or safety or protection, you have got to understand that you have aldermen in this body that have been begging for more cameras and have been denied."
The vote was brought on by 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale. Beale has called the cameras a cash grab and criticized the mayor for initially delaying the city council vote.
"The more time you give the mayor to twist arms, then this is what you get," Beale said. "She kept delay, delay, delay, and then started working people, talking to aldermen, to get them to change their votes."
Over one-third of the most lucrative cameras came from the impoverished south side of Chicago, where $20 million in tickets were issued.
Nearly half of tickets received by low-income residents incur late fees and additional penalties before they are paid. Late penalties drive up the cost of tickets, turning a $35 citation into an $85 fine.
Beale spoke out against this during the meeting.
"They are not for safety. These are a cash cow," Beale said. "If you look, most of these tickets are issued in Black and brown communities."
Alderman Andre Vasquez, Jr. also voted against the change and referenced the high number of fatalities in his district.
"Within the past two months in my community, we have had eight car crashes in which a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old, an 82-year-old, and a 72-year-old were all killed," Vasquez said
Lightfoot said safety is the priority and that several of the city's 162-speed cameras are placed in heavily populated civilian areas to keep people safe.
"It makes no sense for us to be increasing speeds around parks and schools," Lightfoot said. "We know what the horrific consequences can be."
Lightfoot was asked last week if the cameras were a money grab.
"Yes, of course, there are resources that come with these cameras, but those revenues by state law are specifically defined in the way that we can use them," Lightfoot said. "We can use it for things like keeping our parks safer and setting up safe passage."