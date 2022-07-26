(The Center Square) – Democratic party officials announced Tuesday that Chicago is a finalist to host the 2024 Democratic National Committee's convention.
Representatives from the DNC have been visiting locations in search of a host site for the 2024 convention. On Tuesday, Chicago was named a finalist and will compete with New York, Atlanta, and Houston for the convention.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said having the people from the convention in town gives Chicago a chance to show what makes the city great.
"What we have to show off is the neighborhoods and people of Chicago to represent what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent," Pritzker said. "I am pleased that we get to showcase this great city."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot explained how hosting the event could positively affect Chicago.
"A convention this size and ability would be extremely beneficial to this city," Lightfoot said. "It allows us to claim our narrative on a global stage."
Lightfoot also discussed the revenue they would expect from hosting the convention.
"The DNC convention generates $150 to $200 million into the local economy of the hosting city," Lightfoot mentioned. "We expect that to be no different in 2024."
Pritzker talked about another possible benefit Chicago could see if chosen to be the host city.
"Another big one is jobs. Hosting the DNC in Chicago in 2024 will bring thousands of good-paying, labor-friendly jobs to our city and our state," Pritzker said.
The city has not held a DNC convention since 1996. The 1968 convention in Chicago is famously known for its protests.
If selected, the United Center would be the location for the event.