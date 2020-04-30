(The Center Square) – An Illinois county is going against the governor’s extension to the stay-at-home order.
Governor J.B. Pritzker is extending the order until May 30 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger issued a statement that said “Bottom line as it stands at this moment, the extension of the stay-at-home order will not be prosecuted or enforced in Woodford County. People, not government, need to determine what is best and safest for them, their loved ones and the community around them. If that means staying at home, then they should. If that means going back to work and opening restaurants and bars and stores, then they should.”
Pam Keller, the owner of Bushert’s Antiques in El Paso, said she was trying to get by during the shutdown by using social media for sales.
“I can’t survive at all on that, so I am very excited that now we can have the store open, and everyone can come in freely and not feel bad that they are in here,” said Keller.
An employee at Woody’s Restaurant in El Paso said they are unsure when they will open for business.
Despite Minger’s decision to ignore the stay-at-home extension, a Woodford County mayor said he would follow the governor’s guidelines.
Eureka Mayor Scott Zimmer told residents that the city would continue to follow the orders set forth by the state of Illinois, and both sheltering and business guidelines will remain in place.
