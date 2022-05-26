(The Center Square) – Cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021, according to new U.S. Census data released Thursday. Nearly half of Illinois’ losses were from Chicago.
The report for the entire country shows populations continue to shift to towns in the South and West regions of the United States.
“Arizona, Texas, Florida and Idaho all had several places among the 15 fastest-growing cities or towns,” the report said.
Of the 15 largest cities, New York lost nearly 305,500 people. Chicago lost 45,175 people, which was larger than Los Angeles’ loss of 40,537 people. Chicago is the third most populous city behind New York and L.A..
San Antonio, Texas, gained the most of the large cities, seeing an increase of 13,600. Phoenix (13,224) and Fort Worth, Texas (12,916) round out the top gainers.
The updated report also shows Illinois’ nearly 1,300 cities and towns combined lost 104,375 people from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021.
There were big winners in Illinois, but even bigger losers.
By total population, the top 10 gains in Illinois were in Yorkville (995), Montgomery (907), Champaign (907), Oswego (605), Plainfield (598), Romeoville (591), Manhattan (505), Pingree Grove (342) and Winfield (310).
The 10 cities with the greatest losses were Chicago (-45,175), Cicero, (-1,703), Arlington Heights (-1,377), Schaumburg (-1,361), Evanston (-1,279), Palatine (-1,267), Skokie (-1,260), Berwyn (-1,141), Peoria (-1,126) and Oak Park (-1,094).
Thebes had the largest percentage decline, at -2.91%, while Cambria grew 13.05%.
An entire list of Illinois city population changes can be found here: