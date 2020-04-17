(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 outbreak has put a damper on the 2020 census, which now has been extended until April 2021.
Sherrie Taylor, the Interim Lead of the Illinois Data Center Network for the census, said it is important to respond to the Census, especially in Illinois.
“The state of Illinois is in the process of losing one House seat and there’s no way we will be able to recover that one, and we’re actually on the fence of losing a second seat,” Taylor said. “That has big ramifications because it reduces Illinois’ voice in Washington D.C.”
Taylor says the high unemployment numbers may hurt their cause.
“If they lose their job, the first thing they are going to cut is entertainment, like their phone plan and TV,” Taylor said. “That’s our primary communication method at this time.”
Taylor said Illinoisans have done a good job with the census so far, a 53 percent response rate, which is one of the best in the country.