(The Center Square) – With the updated guidance from a federal agency that masks are no longer recommended in schools in areas of low COVID-19 transmission, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office says they’ll review the results before following suit.
Illinois is one of few states that still has mask mandates in place. Even fewer states still have school mask mandates.
Pritzker’s office said Monday, at 12:01 a.m., the mask mandate in most indoor settings expires. The governor’s office said masks are still required in schools, health care and congregate settings, public transportation, and in daycares.
Dr. Greta Massetti, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced Friday that masks will now only be recommended in schools where local COVID-19 metrics are high.
“And we know that also because children are relatively at lower risk from severe illness that schools can be safe places for children, and so for that reason, we’re recommending that schools use the same guidance that we are recommending in general community settings,” Massetti said.
Pritzker had said Illinois’ guidance would align with the CDC guidance. But, his office on Friday said he’ll “review the results of lifting the indoor mask mandate before making any announcement regarding the school mask mandate.”
The governor’s order for schools was blocked by a legislative panel earlier this month. He’s appealed a lower court ruling that his school mandates are null and void. It’s unclear when the Illinois Supreme Court will decide whether to take up the case.
Hundreds of more parents and dozens more staff are seeking to join that lawsuit opposing universal masking and exclusion of students, and vaccines or testing for school staff. The circuit court judge is expected to rule on that late in the week.
On the issue of contempt for Chicago Public Schools still requiring masks despite a temporary restraining order, Attorney Thomas DeVore was in court Friday and said the judge postponed a decision pending the outcome of the governor’s appeal.
“But she did go on to reiterate that in her ruling that her [temporary restraining order] does require school districts to the extent they’re going to include masking and exclusion policies as part of their mitigation that they must provide due process of law to the students,” DeVore said.
Despite Pritzker insisting he has the authority to mandate masks in schools, hundreds of districts have gone mask optional.
