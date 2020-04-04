(The Center Square) – Illinois now has more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
Governor J.B. Pritzker and state health officials Saturday announced 1,453 new cases of the coronavirus and 33 additional deaths.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, pleaded with residents to continue to stay home.
“This will help Illinois flatten the curve, but we all must be willing to do this,” Ezike said.
Illinois now has 10,357 positive cases and 243 deaths.
The governor said a total of 53,581 people have been tested for the virus.
Pritzker on Friday announced a shuttered hospital in Springfield will reopen as a care site for coronavirus patients. Vibra Hospital closed in 2018 because of declining revenues.