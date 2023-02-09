(The Center Square) – The candidates for Chicago mayor discussed the state of early childhood education in the city with just 19 days before the election.
In the crowded race, new polling by NBC Chicago shows U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Chicago, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, and incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the top three.
According to the poll, Garcia has 20% support, while Vallas has 18% and Lightfoot has 17%.
Among other candidates, Vallas and Garcia both attended a forum Wednesday at the Logan Center for the Arts and discussed their plans to address early childhood education. Lightfoot was not in attendance. Also not in attendance was businessman Willie Wilson.
Vallas said in order to shore up the early childhood education system in Chicago, the city must work with other groups in the community.
"If we want to expand the pool of early childhood providers and expand the workforce, work with the community-based organizations," Vallas said.
Vallas discussed previous programs he ran while in charge of CPS, including recruiting workers from the neighborhoods.
"When we did the Cradle to the Classroom program, our workers were all recruited from the community," Vallas said. "The program literally almost had a perfect score, 2,500 teens and no learning gap by third grade."
Garcia said he plans to introduce pay raises if elected.
"They earn 30% less than teachers in K-12 programs, and that is very bad," Garcia said. "Many of them, the providers, parents, can't afford to cover childcare for their own children."
Along with the pay raises, Garcia said forming a partnership with local high schools and colleges shows a commitment to early childhood education.
"We need to ... grow your own program pipeline to high school as well as city colleges, so we do not have a shortage," Garcia said.
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, currently fifth in the NBC poll, said his plan includes addressing the high costs needed to pay for early childhood education.
Ja'mal Green, State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, Alderman Rodrick Sawyer and Alderman Sophia King were all in attendance for the forum.
The primary election is Feb. 28. Early voting has already begun.