(The Center Square) – Human resources departments at businesses across the face difficult questions regarding President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.
The mandate was enacted reduce the spread of COVID-19 among workers, but many businesses face hard questions regarding the vaccine mandate or testing requirements.
Biden's new plan is a joint effort with the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they don't comply.
Laura Miller, director of The Society for Human Resource Management, said that businesses are in a position they have never been before.
"What are things like this going to do the people within a business?" Miller asked. "Are they going to divide the coworkers one against each other? We are in a tightrope situation right now."
The mandate would require workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get weekly testing. The testing costs would not be covered by the federal government and would have to be paid for by either the employee or employer, Miller said.
"First and foremost the most important thing is the safety of our employees," Miller said "But second is the cost of the testing to the businesses and employees because some of this might cost the employee money."
Biden said in an address at the White House that people not receiving the vaccine are costing everyone else.
"We have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," Biden said. "Your refusal to get the vaccine has cost all of us."