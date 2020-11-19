(The Center Square) – House Speaker Michael Madigan denies knowing anything about a bribery scheme that led to the indictments late Wednesday of four individuals, including someone considered his right hand man.
Utility ComEd has admitted it paid $1.3 million in bribes to Madigan associates through do-nothing jobs and contracts over the span of nine years in an effort to influence the speaker.
Late Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged two former ComEd officials, former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and former executive John Hooker, and two Madigan associates, former City Club of Chicago head John Hooker and Michael McClain, with bribery conspiracy and other charges.
McClain is considered a close friend of Madigan. Through his attorney in a statement to the Chicago Tribune, McClain said the charges are the result of “misguided investigation and misapplication of the law” and is an attempt to criminally implicate the speaker.
In a statement Thursday following the charges, Madigan said the four have been charged with trying to influence the speaker, but that has not been proven.
“Let me be clear: if that attempt ever happened, it was never made known to me,” said Madigan, D-Chicago. “If it had been known to me, it would have been profoundly unwelcome.”
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said Thursday that Madigan has his head in the sand.
“Mr. Speaker,” Durkin said, “this is far from over. Your statement today that was released this morning sets up the old ostrich defense of sticking your head in the sand, but everyone involved in this process knows you’re fully aware of all matters and politics and legislation in Illinois, either under the roof or outside the roof.”
Durkin said Madigan has lost the support of enough Democrats to doom his chances at another term as speaker, a position he's held for all but two years since 1983.
“I believe a large part of my duty as an elected official is to help people, and I’ve made that a priority since the day I took the oath of office,” Madigan said in denying any wrongdoing.
“It’s very self serving,” state Rep. Stephanie Kiffowit said separately. “If [Madigan] doesn’t see the damage that he is causing by holding on with a death grip the position as speaker of the House, he has compromised the office and he has undermined the public trust and that’s profound and he definitely needs to go.”
Kifowit, a Democrat, plans to challenge Madigan for the speakership position when the next General Assembly convenes in January.
“If there was an attempt to influence me in my official capacity, it failed, although knowing most of the people who were charged, I doubt there was any scheme as characterized by the government,” Madigan said.
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elhmurst, is on the House Special Investigating Committee looking into Madigan’s involvement in the scheme. She said they have proof Madigan knew about it when McClain called the speaker to tell him about pushback for a ComEd board post Madigan was allegedly seeking.
“We know from public reports that Mike McClain's phone was wiretapped,” Mazzochi said virtually alongside Durkin. “This indictment would not be recounting this statement between Mike McClain and Speaker Madigan in a phone call if they didn’t have it recorded.
“So we have evidence that speaker Madigan did in fact have conversations with Mike McClain about the corrupt board seat at ComEd,” she said.
The Republicans are demanding the Special Investigating Committee meet as soon as possible to vote to subpoena Madigan.
The chairman of that committee, state Rep. Chris Welch, D-Hillside, released a statement from the Democrats on the committee.
“The federal prosecutor’s indictments against former ComEd associates elaborate on the company’s pattern of behavior as was previously detailed in the deferred prosecution agreement," the statement said. "They do not, however, give members of this committee carte blanche to substitute partisan grandstanding for deliberate consideration.
“Leader Durkin and his colleagues know as well as we do that this committee will soon be receiving evidentiary documents from ComEd – including documents requested by Republican members. Both Republican and Democratic counsel have been working with ComEd’s representatives to be certain that these documents would be provided to the members and the public before the next meeting was scheduled, specifically so there would be information to consider.
"So Republicans’ repeated insistence that this committee rush forward is nothing more than political theater, as is their public campaign to smear anyone insisting on an honest, transparent and sober process instead of a show trial," the Democrats said. "We believe it would be more prudent for a Special Investigating Committee to actually receive and review these documents rather than following the pronouncements of those who reached their conclusions long before the committee was created.”