(The Center Square) – Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a convicted felon who served prison time for public corruption, is offering up some tips for Illinois voters.
Blagojevich served eight years in federal prison for corruption convictions. Commuted by President Donald Trump, Blagojevich is now able to vote in Illinois.
He maintained his innocence on WMAY, said he has no remorse and that he didn't betray taxpayers.
“I would have betrayed them if I gave in to what they were trying to get me to say and trying to get me to do,” Blagojevich said. “I committed no crimes. I broke no laws. I crossed no lines. I never took a penny.”
Serving prison time isn’t stopping him from taking part in Illinois politics. With a week until the close of the Nov. 3 election, he’s shared who and what he supports, when it comes to two key statewide issues.
Blagojevich was a Democrat when he was a state legislator, a U.S. Representative and eventually a governor who was impeached by his own party more than a decade ago. H now calls himself a “Trumpocrat.”
In the five-way U.S. Senate race, Blagojevich endorsed businessman Willie Wilson. He criticized the incumbent, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, for supporting bad policy during tenure in congress.
“He sold out working people in Illinois, factory workers, when he supported NAFTA in 1994,” Blagojevich said. “And he sold out Black lives in the Black community when he worked, past and voted for the 1994 crime bill that condemned a whole generation of Black men to prison.”
Durbin’s campaign didn’t immediately respond.
For the proposed income tax change voters statewide will get to vote on, Blagojevich called the proposed change from a flat tax to a tax with higher rates for higher earners a “big lie.”
“It’s a Trojan horse for tax increases on the middle class,” Blagojevich said. “I’ve seen the ads, and they’re lying. This is not a tax cut for people. This is the beginning of the Madigan and establishment in Springfield to raise taxes on everybody.”
Wilson last month similarly opposed any tax increase.
“Raising taxes is not the answer,” Wilson said. “You’ll run more people out of the state. More people cannot afford it. It’ll put a hardship on the whole situation.”
The U.S. Senate race in Illinois is between Wilson, incumbent Durbin, Republican Mark Curran, Green Party’s David Black and Libertarian Danny Malouf.