(The Center Square) — The coldest weather in two years has descended on Illinois and it is expected to stick around.
The expected low temperatures could be the coldest conditions the state has experienced since the polar vortex in January 2019. The severe cold wave caused by a weakened jet stream around the Arctic polar vortex hit Illinois and the Midwest and Eastern Canada, killing 22 people.
In the Quad Cities, Moline recorded a low temperature of -33, and in Mount Carroll, a temperature of -38 was recorded on Jan. 30. Now verified, that is the all-time lowest temperature in the state of Illinois.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said it will not get that cold this time around, but the frigid temperatures won’t go away anytime soon.
“The very coldest temperatures won’t approach what we saw in late January and early February of 2019, but I think the story is the persistence of it this time,” Ford said.
Ford said so far this has been one of the warmest winters on record, but this cold spell will change that.
Nightly temperatures are expected to be below zero for much of the state for the entire week.
Public safety officials are reminding the public to always reconsider travel plans during inclement weather and ask if your trip is necessary or if it can wait.
"The team at IDOT will be monitoring the roads, treating them as necessary, and assisting motorists as needed,” Acting Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “Please make sure to have the necessary supplies and equipment in your vehicle should you encounter problems, and do not leave your vehicle in the event of a breakdown.”
Proper home heating is critical during the winter months. Improper heating has proven to be deadly for many families. Every year, 400 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. CO is found in fumes produced vehicles, small engines, stoves, grills, lanterns, fireplaces, gas ranges and furnaces.