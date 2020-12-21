(The Center Square) — Two identical bills, one pre-filed by a Democrat and one introduced by a Republican, would require faith-based “reform schools” to register with the state and be subjected to the same standards applied to all residential schools.
House Bill 557, sponsored by Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, and HB 560, pre-filed by Rep. Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville, call for adoption of ‘The Child Residential Home Notification Act,’ which would impose state oversight on faith-based boarding schools for the first time in Missouri.
Under the proposed legislation, all faith-based boarding schools would be required to register with the state, conduct federal criminal background checks for all employees and volunteers, and adhere to state fire, safety and health regulations.
The proposed Child Residential Home Notification Act would require schools’ describe the agency or organization running the school, the names of all the students and the contact information for their parents or guardians.
Missouri law does define boarding schools so it is uncertain how many exist in the state. According to the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS), there are about 110 licensed residential schools in Missouri, but dozens are operating outside any oversight because a 1982 law exempts faith-based operations from residential school regulations.
The bills are a response The Kansas City Star’s investigation into alleged abuse at unregulated faith-based “reform” schools, including Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch in Cedar County and Agape Boarding School for Boys in Stockton.
Under HBs 557 and 560 — “emergency acts” that go into effect upon adoption — schools must provide the name of the executive director and all staff members and proof every child’s medical records are on file.
Proposed penalties for failing to comply include removal of children, shuttering the school and sanctioning operators
The bills assure no government agency can regulate or control the content of a school’s curriculum or ministry of a school sponsored by a church or religious organization.
Ingle called for a November hearing before the House Children and Families Committee after reading The Star’s investigation in which nearly 50 former Circle of Hope and Agape students said punishments included withholding food and water, standing against a wall for hours and being restrained by staff and fellow students. Several testified during the four-hour hearing before the House panel.
“Now that I’m aware of this, now that several of my colleagues are aware of this,” Ingle said afterward, “we are absolutely committed to ensuring the atrocities we heard about that allegedly occurred at Circle of Hope and other facilities, don’t happen again. This isn’t going to happen again on our watch.”
Chair Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St. Joseph, said although past proposals have failed, eventually a measure imposing state oversight on faith-based boarding schools “is going to happen.”
“We have a number of our members who are very interested in filing legislation,” Solon said. “It’s very clear and evident there really is no government oversight of these facilities.”
The bills pre-filed Friday do not require faith-based so-called “reform schools” to be licensed by the state although child advocates, Democrats and some Republicans maintain such licensure and oversight is necessary.
Nevertheless, Veit told reporters on Friday that HB 560 is a “good first step.”
“Everybody’s on board,” he said, referring to conferences with DSS officials and child welfare advances to vet the proposal. “Some people want more, some people want less. We balanced the pros and cons and wanted to have something that’s also passable.”