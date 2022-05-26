(The Center Square) – More Illinois gardeners have an invasive pest to contend with this year. The jumping worm is now comfortably established in the state.
Scientist Chris Evans, a forestry extension and research specialist based at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in Southern Illinois, told The Center Square that no one is sure how jumping worms came to America.
“Most likely, it was an accidental introduction – hitchhikers if you will,” Evans said.
The worms multiply at a fast rate. One jumping worm by itself can spawn multiple eggs and babies, Evans said.
“So far, we have found them in over 40 counties. They are fairly widespread all the way from the Ohio River down here in Southern Illinois up to the Wisconsin border,” he said. “We don’t know every county that they are in yet. We are still getting reports. And we are very interested in having people report new counties to us.”
Illinois gardeners need to be on the lookout for jumping worms and take precautions to keep them from spreading.
Anyone getting mulch from a community mulch pile should cover it with black plastic and let the sun bake it for two or three days before they use it in their yard, Evans advises.
“Solarizing is a general good practice that is recommended – not just for jumping worms,” Evans said. “It will kill weed seeds and other pathogens.”
Mulch from commercial sources is generally safer than free mulch from a municipality because it is heat treated, he said.
Row crop agriculture has not been affected by jumping worms as far as scientists can determine.
“We haven’t really seen them move into those environments,” Evans said. “The biggest issue is home landscapes, home gardens and moving into forested areas.”
Jumping worms wiggle violently when they are touched. Identify them by the white band they have around their middle. Scoop them up. Put them in plastic bags and let the plastic bags bake in the sun to kill the worms. But once jumping worms get a foothold in a yard, it’s nearly impossible to kill them off, Evans said.
“We don’t have a good method to get rid of them. They grow to pretty big populations fairly quickly. There are not any chemicals that are approved to spray for worms,” he said.
Once jumping worms get established, a gardener is basically stuck with them, Evans said. But don’t despair. Gardeners are learning to live with them.
“It’s not like the end of all gardening with these worms. People get really worked up over them. And they are an issue. But it’s something that you can live with and still garden,” he said.