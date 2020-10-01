(The Center Square) – State public health officials acknowledged the No. 1 place people contract COVID-19 is their workplace, but the state is focusing broad mitigation efforts on bars and restaurants, frustrating some.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike explained where people are being exposed most to COVID-19.
“Of Course the No. 1 exposure commonality that people have is their workplace and we can’t close, stop people from going to work,” she said.
Without giving specifics, Ezike said bars and restaurants are where the virus spreads and the Pritzker administration can directly impact the food and drink industry to slow the spread.
Other public health officials say the spread is mostly happening within family units and other congregate settings.
Sangamon County Public Health Director Gail O’Neill said they know family units and congregate settings are where the spread is happening. As for bars and restaurants?
“We’re speculating, yes, that in many cases we don’t know unless there's a common work link or people tell us they’ve been to dinner or they’ve been out to someplace fun,” O’Neill said. s a common work link ”
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said her continents in Region 1 who face more state restrictions Saturday are fed up.
“I don't think you’re finding mass outbreaks [in restaurants and bars] and that’s where I kind of have an issue when you’re shutting down an entire industry that has still not yet recovered when you can not pinpoint that that’s the cause,” McCombie said.
She said Pritzker administration officials on a call with other officials talked about specific private gatherings where there was spread.
“But could not pinpoint that the increase came from bars and restaurants and then our question was ‘then why shut then down,’ and the response was ‘because that’s where we have control,’ which didn’t go over well,” McCombie said.
McCombie’s opponent in the Nov. 3 General Election Joan Padilla said it’s unfortunate the Pritzker administration efforts are necessary, “but I defer to our public health professionals.”
“Working together, I hope to see mitigation quickly achieve its goal so that it may come to a close soon, and reduce the financial impact on our working families and community,” Padilla said in a statement. “COVID is not, and should not be, a wedge issue of political following.”
Amidst the mitigation efforts, the Illinois Restaurant Association estimates a fifth of all dining establishment in the state are expected to close, eliminating those jobs.
Beginning Saturday, two of eleven regions of the state won’t be allowed by the governor’s office to have indoor service for bars and restaurants.