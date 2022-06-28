(The Center Square) – A downstate Republican farmer who sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker over COVID-19 mandates will take on the billionaire Democratic incumbent this November.
After state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, had a commanding lead in the six-way race for the Republican nomination Tuesday, other leading candidates like Jesse Sullivan and Richard Irvin conceded. Irvin said they fought a tough fight.
“In this race for governor, we may not have reached our goals tonight, but we are victorious for daring to step into the arena,” Irvin said.
Bailey, who was outspent by Irvin, said people doubted he’d be able to get the nomination.
“When people show up in November like you showed up tonight, we will win,” Bailey said. “Here’s a tip and some advice for J.B. Pritker, start packing friend.”
Bailey said Pritzker’s days are numbered.
“We will take back our government from the political elites and the failed establishment from both parties,” Bailey said. “And when we win, Springfield will stop trying to control people’s lives and start working to make them better.”
Pritzker called Bailey an extremist, lumped him in with former President Donald Trump, and said the Republican does not represent Illinois values. Trump endorsed Bailey at a rally in Illinois on Saturday.
“Someone who seeks out and accepts the endorsement of a racist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, twice-impeached former president does not deserve to come anywhere near this state’s highest office,” Pritzker said.
The midterm election is Nov. 8.