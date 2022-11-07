(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not.
Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said whether it’s mandated for Illinois schools will be up to the legislature.
Opening up a rally in Oak Brook Monday for Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, Will County parent Christina Clausen laid out the concerns she said were from “mama bears” like her.
“J.B. Pritzker shut down our churches, he shut down our schools, he masked our children, and he’s going to do it again,” Clausen said. “It is imperative that we get out and vote.”
Bailey, who opposes such mandates, said Pritzker wasn’t being honest when he said the decision for mandating youth COVID-19 vaccines is up to state lawmakers. .
“That’s right. He lied. Because now we know that his administration is exploring ways to do it after the election,” Bailey said. “Parents, you can’t trust this guy and you know that.”
A report by WoodHouse.Substack.com lays out internal emails of the Illinois Department of Public Health trying to clarify the procedure as outlined in the law.
“No statutory changes are necessary, which is a plus, but those meetings would be pretty rough, I’m sure,” the report reveals IDPH Division Chief Heidi Clark said in an email with the subject “COVID Vaccines in Schools.”
When asked Monday if the emails in the report were accurate, a spokesperson for IDPH said "yes." The spokesperson went on to say "I would not call the report accurate however." IDPH didn't immediately respond to a follow up question seeking what in the report was inaccurate.
At a campaign event in Springfield Monday, Pritzker denied the reports.
“Well, that’s not something we’re looking at doing,” Pritzker said. “So, it’s really not a conversation that’s even going on.”
Pritzker said Bailey is looking for last minute votes.
“He just likes to put things out there hoping that people will believe something and vote for him and vote against,” Pritzker said. “The truth is that he is lying about what vaccines do.”
Pritzker had previously mandated vaccines for K-12 staff and college students and staff.
The election is Tuesday.