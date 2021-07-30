(The Center Square) – It’s not just books and backpacks to keep an eye on for the new school year, but psychological wellbeing.
Jonathan Ponser, a licensed counselor and manager of child and family therapy for Memorial Behavioral Health in Springfield, said not all kids will make the adjustment to in-person instruction in quite the same way.
“Those who have been more socially engaged,” he said, “may have an easier time. Those who – for the protection of their health or the health of others – have had had fewer social interactions may respond with more anxiety.”
Ponser said when kids ask questions about what to expect as daily, in-person instruction resumes, parents should keep in mind that often they are not only seeking answers but also emotional support.
It’s not too soon, he said, to adjust your child’s sleep patterns and begin encouraging regular habits of structure and routine.
“In terms of electronics, that’s just one thing most households would want to have a set rule about – when it’s all right to have access to them and when not. We want to put those away a good hour or so before bedtimes,” Ponser said.
Ponser suggested a community charging station, in a common area of the home, where phones and devices can be put during offline hours.
Other things, like back-to-school shopping for supplies, clothes, etc. can bring a feeling of familiarity and normalcy to students who might otherwise be feeling anxious about returning to in-person classes after more than a year.