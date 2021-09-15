(The Center Square) – The largest aviation maintenance training program in the country will call Illinois home.
The Aviation Institute of Maintenance has opened a massive 137,000 square foot facility in Chicago, the largest in the country. They converted an old warehouse with a large hangar, 17 classrooms, a lab and offices to support students.
“AIM is thrilled to bring our proven industry training programs to Illinois as we work to prepare the next generation for exciting roles in the aviation industry,” said AIM executive vice president Joel English.
AIM received an Illinois Economic Development for a Growing Economy, or “EDGE” tax credit based on its plans to deliver a $10 million capitol investment in the McKinley park community and 75 jobs by the end of 2022.
“Our aviation training facility in McKinley Park, our district and the entirety of Illinois are reaffirming our global reputation as a proven leader in transportation investment, innovation and opportunity,” said Congresswoman Marie Newman.
Training programs will prepare students with certifications needed to work with major airlines or any number of aviation industry partners based in Illinois.
An initial 40 students will be enrolled in 2021 and there are plans to serve 200 students next year. Following approval by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, AIM has partnered with Southern Illinois University’s School of Aviation to allow AIM students to receive a bachelor’s degree post-graduation and will look to arrange agreements with additional Illinois colleges and universities.
Officials say graduates focusing on the field of aviation maintenance will have the potential to make $72,000 dollars a year. The job outlook for aircraft mechanics shows faster than average growth, with jobs in the industry in Illinois projected to grow 9% over the next decade, compared to just 3% for the rest of the country.