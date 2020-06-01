(The Center Square) – Auto dealerships around Illinois are reporting a rebound in sales after a couple of difficult months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AutoData, which tabulates monthly auto sales, said the pace of auto sales in April was the lowest monthly sales rate since the firm started calculating the data in 1980.
Bob Williams, general sales manager with Anderson Dodge in Rockford, said the auto group closed for two weeks when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the stay-at-home order on March 21. He said sales have picked up the last few weeks.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and anytime there is any kind of a hiccup in the world, there is always going to be pent up demand,” Williams said. “There are always people who need vehicles.”
Incentives from automakers, including 0% financing, have helped.
Curt Ossman, general manager at Galesburg Toyota, said sales dropped 20% to 30% when the pandemic hit, but another factor for the turnaround is that Illinoisans were tired of being at home.
“I think people wanted to get back out,” he said. “I think people got tired of being told they can’t go shopping, plus it is car buying season because sales always pick up in the March time frame, but COVID stopped it.”
Ossmann said he was not overly concerned with recent news regarding a rental car company.
“Rumor has it is that Hertz filed for bankruptcy and allegedly going to flood the market with a bunch of used cars,” he said. “It will change the market and the supply chains for a little while, but it will be a short-term change.”
Rudy Munter, a sales consultant at Roanoke Ford, said he is optimistic as Illinois begins to reopen.
“It will be interesting with everyone coming back to work,” he said. “I think it will pick up and kinda get back on track with everybody getting back to normal.”