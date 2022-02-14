(The Center Square) – Plaintiffs in the case challenging mask and exclusion policies in Illinois public schools are seeking to hold Chicago Public Schools officials in contempt of court.
Earlier this month, a Sangamon County Circuit Court judge found Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask and exclusion policy mandate on school children “null and void” and ordered impacted school districts to not enforce the mandate on children of the plaintiffs.
Monday morning, Attorney Thomas DeVore filed a petition for rule to show cause against the Board of Education of Community Unit School District 299, Chicago’s public schools.
DeVore said all of last week, with the judge’s temporary restraining order against schools, the children of more than 700 plaintiff parents were mostly allowed to attend school without a mask, even in Chicago.
“They were leaving them alone, so there was no harm to them,” DeVore told The Center Square Monday. “Today, out of the blue, they told my clients that are listed in the [lawsuit] that their children had to wear a mask or go home. For whatever reason, they arbitrarily just changed the way that they were going to handle my children and so they’re in contempt of court and I’m going to ask the judge to find them so.”
Spokespeople for CPS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Fourth District Court of Appeals, where Pritkzer appealed the district judge's finding, has not ruled on the circuit court’s temporary restraining order.
DeVore is asking for the maximum contempt punishment, “because we need to put an end to this.”